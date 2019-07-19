June Clark who has been nominated for Wearside Women In Business award.

June Clark was one of the first ever entrants to the brand new Wearside Women in Business competition.

It came because of the way June has tirelessly strived to make her firm – a vintage tea room in Frederick Street – a success.

It started eight years ago and June has fought to build it up, including diversifying into areas such as functions, events and hen parties.

Despite all her immense efforts, June said: “It is flattering but there are a lot of great businesswomen in Sunderland. It is nice that they are starting to be recognised, especially in the food industry.”

The hard-hitting recession meant Serendipity had to look in other directions as well as being a vintage tea room and that’s when baby showers, hen parties, catering and other events all came in.

June added: “We have adapted to what we think are the current trends.”

She and husband Robin, she said, were often working 14-hour days to make the business a success and she said an award win would be a big boost.

“It would raise our profile and it is always great to win especially when it comes out of the blue.

“It gives you good publicity and it looks good on your website.”

We have a line-up of six great organisations who are all sponsoring the first ever Wearside Women In Business Awards.

They are Sunderland BIC, Gentoo, Club Zest, MBC Arts Wellbeing, TCL At Home and UK Fostering North East, and they have all joined the Sunderland Echo in the quest to find the Mentor of the Year, Rising Star, Business Woman of the Year and lots more besides.

June is one of the first entries but we are hoping for many more before the deadline arrives.

Perhaps you know a female who has launched a company and it has got off to a storming start. Then you should choose the ‘Start-up Business Woman of the Year category’

The Rising Star section is for those who are making people sit up and take notice of their rise up the entrepreneurial ladder.

And we want to hear about new starters who deserve to win the Apprentice of the Year category.

Then there’s the people who make a difference in their neighbourhood. They stand a chance of winning the Contribution To Community category.

We’ve got the Women In Education Award and the Mentor of the Year section for those who tirelessly give them time to help others.

If you’re the person who everyone looks up to, you could be our Inspirational Woman of the Year.

And if you’ve made a difference to the business world over a long time, you could be our first ever winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Do you know someone who deserves to be the Business Woman of the Year? That’s another of our categories.

Watch out for much more on all of the categories in the weeks to come.

For now though, we want your nominations.

You have until September 2 to send us your entries and the judges will meet to draw up a shortlist three days later.

Then it is on to the grand finale – a lunchtime awards ceremony on Thursday, September 26.

But for now, we need your nominations to make the event a big success. Email lynn.wild@jpimedia.co.uk and tell us the name, address, business of your nominated person and why you feel they deserve to win.