Taylor Wimpey starts work on site at latest development in Usworth

Taylor Wimpey North East has announced that construction of 190 homes at its Stoneridge Hall development in Usworth has officially begun.

The site is located on the Northern edge of the village of Usworth and was formally occupied by Usworth Comprehensive School. The development, which will deliver a range of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes has been designed to provide a range of options to appeal to first time buyers and families.

As part of the planning agreement with Sunderland City Council, Taylor Wimpey is investing over £1.22m in the local community under the Section 106 agreement. This includes over £1m towards education and over £260,000 towards sport and recreation improvements.

Mark Fletcher, Land and Planning Director at Taylor Wimpey North East, said: “We are so pleased to have started the construction of our Stoneridge Hall development in Usworth. The development will not only provide residents from around Sunderland and Tyne and Wear with a great selection of homes, but it will also offer great commutable routes into Newcastle and Sunderland. As one of the largest housebuilders in the UK, we are committed to building more than homes by making sure that we add social, economic and environmental value to the wider communities that we operate in.”