Taylor Wimpey Site Manager scoops prestigious award

Lee Twizell is celebrating after winning a Pride in the Job 2025 Quality Award from the National House-Building Council (NHBC), recognising their outstanding work at Herrington View in Houghton-le-Spring.

The award honours excellence in site management and build quality, placing Lee Twizell in the top 5% of site managers in the UK.

Now in its 45th year and widely considered the ‘Oscars’ of the house-building industry, Pride in the Job celebrates site managers’ dedication to raising standards in house building, showcasing best practice and rewarding excellence.

Judging is rigorous and thousands of inspections have taken place to determine the 450 award winners from a field of circa 8,200 sites.

Lee Twizell said: “It’s an honour to have received a Quality Award from the NHBC. The whole team at Herrington View is passionate about building high quality homes and I’m delighted that our efforts have been recognised. For me, being acknowledged as one of the top site managers not only in the local area, but across the UK, is a true career highlight and something I’m extremely proud of.”

Neil Riddell [pls confirm or whether you want to quote someone else as Neil is leaving], Production Director at Taylor Wimpey North East, said: “We have always been committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality and customer service, and our continued recognition as an NHBC award-winning homebuilder reflects that dedication. This award is thoroughly deserved, and we’re incredibly proud of Lee and the team at Herrington View.”

Commenting on the awards, Steve Wood, CEO at NHBC said: “Congratulations to Lee Twizell, who has demonstrated the dedication, passion and leadership skills necessary to deliver new homes to exacting construction quality standards.

“Thousands of outstanding site managers have made their mark on the industry in the 45 years Pride in the Job has been running. This continued focus on excellence is vital to support the Government’s 1.5 million new homes target and to ensure that all housing is built to the quality owners and occupiers should expect.”

Pride in the Job has five categories: small, medium and large builders, plus multi-storey for projects up to seven storeys and high-rise for projects more than seven storeys.

The Quality Award winners will now go on to compete for Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards in the autumn, with the national Supreme Award winners unveiled in January 2026.

Taylor Wimpey is an industry leader in build quality and has been awarded a 5 star rating for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation (HBF). Find out more at https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/why-choose-us/our-quality-assurance

For more information about the homes at Herrington View, visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/houghton-le-spring/herrington-view