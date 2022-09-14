Tarantino's launches special royal menu to honour Queen for Sunderland Restaurant Week

As businesses across the country do their bit to honour the death of the much-loved monarch, Tarantino’s is running a special royal menu as part of its Sunderland Restaurant Week offer.

Featuring options such as Her Majesty’s Posh Prawn Cocktail, King Charles Scotch Egg, The Balmoral Burger and Coronation Spiced Cauliflower and Sweet Potato Tacos and more, the menu is available as part of the city’s popular Sunderland Restaurant Week, which returns from Saturday, September 17.

Diners will be able to enjoy two courses for £15 by downloading the Tarantino’s voucher on the Sunderland BID website as part of the week, which gives people the chance to enjoy meals at cafes and restaurants across the city for either £5, £10 or £15.

Sheila Thompson at Tarantino's Restaurant with the royal themed menu for restaurant week.

City businesswoman Jolene Casey was at her Tarantino’s restaurant, on North Bridge Street, Monkwearmouth, which was filled with diners, when news of the Queen’s death was announced.

All at the restaurant subsequently raised a toast in honour of Her Majesty, whilst the National Anthem played.

Jolene said: “One customer said they will never forget where they were when our Queen died.

“It was an emotional moment and we were all as one in our grief for the loss of a great and beautiful role model for our country.”

The restaurant has been dressed in royal purple

She added: “Like other businesses, we wanted to do something to mark this chapter in history. We feel that honouring our Queen and also new King in our Restaurant Week Menu is our way of saying thank you for the many years of dedicated service.”

As well as the menu, the restaurant has been decorated in regal purple by North East events specialists DT Balloons.

Specialising in steak and seafood, Tarantino’s opened its doors last winter and is named after one of the world’s most famous film directors.

Tarantino's Restaurant royal themed menu for restaurant week.

It completely transformed the former Bear & Natural Kitchen sit and is a real labour of love for Jolene who wanted to bring something different to her home city.

Its usual opening hours are Thursdays to Sundays, although those hours have been extended for Restaurant Week.

The restaurant has built up a firm following on match days, particularly for its ‘Burger and Bud for £5’ offer, but has also proved popular for events, such as birthdays, engagement parties and more.

Jolene said: “It’s going well, particularly for events, as people love that we do bespoke themes for them. We also cover all budgets, from buffets to something more lavish.

Tarantino's Restaurant royal themed menu for restaurant week.

"Once people come through the doors, they love it, and always return. I love nothing more than seeing the restaurant full and we already have so many familiar faces of people who come in time and time again. One man from Leeds comes in every match day with his son.”

::Restaurant Week runs from September 17 until September 25. Tarantino’s will be open every day for that week, except Monday, September 19 and Tuesday, September 20. Once you’ve downloaded your voucher, bookings can be made via Facebook or Instagram (@tarantinosUk) or via telephone on 0191 565 0819 or 07985234939.