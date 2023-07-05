The internationally-renowned race has returned to Hartlepool after wowing the town in 2010 and it’s set to draw in tens of thousands of people from across the region, with the free unticketed event open to the public from Thursday, July 6 to Sunday, July 9.

Organised by Sail Training International, the race series takes place at various ports across the world every summer.

The first race in the four-leg event saw vessels racing 200 nautical miles from Den Helder in the Netherlands to Hartlepool.

The first wave of the Tall Ships Race 2023 arriving into Hartlepool

The first wave of the race fleet to arrive included Betty, Capitan Miranda, Fryderyk Chopin, Patricia, Vahine, Eendracht, Faramir and Roald Amundsen.

After four days of festivities and fireworks, the fleet will head back across the North Sea to Fredrikstad in Norway on Sunday.

Thirty-seven vessels are expected to sail into Hartlepool including 13 of the biggest Class A ships with around 1,500 crew and 1,000 sailing trainees on board.

It will be a truly international event with around 50 different nationalities represented with the biggest and farthest travelled ship from Indonesia.

From enjoying live music, to attending the crew parade, watching a dazzling fireworks display, and of course, seeing the start of the races, it is shaping up to be a busy few days in Hartlepool.

Tall Ships Races entertainment (Please note the event programme is subject to change)

::Thursday, July 6

With many of the vessels arriving on Wednesday, the remaining ships are expected to sail into town from 4.30am.

The first Tall Ship berthed on Hartlepool Sea Cadet. Picture by FRANK REID

The Navigation Point stage will be the centre of attention on Thursday as it hosts the official opening at 5pm followed by music from Jay Moussa-Mann.

Northern Hospitality, Marketplace and Manchester Anthems will also take to the stage.

There will also be more music to enjoy on the X-Energy stage from 3pm onwards, including We Tibetans and Smoove & Turrell.

::Friday, July 7

The main event on Friday will be the crew parade on the Headland, from 4.30pm.

The X-Energy stage will see performances by The Sherlocks, Maximo Park and many others from 1pm.

Head to the Navigation Point stage for more live music from 2pm till 10pm.

And make sure you don’t miss the Tower of Light at Irvine’s Quay. The spectacular light show kicks off at 10.20pm.

::Saturday, July 8

There will be live music on the X-Energy stage from 2pm till 10.20pm, including The Magic Numbers and The Wailers.

The Navigation Point stage will also host performances from 1pm till 10pm, including Michael Gallagher, Dylan Cartlidge and The Mysterines.

A dazzling fireworks display will complete the day at 10.35pm.

::Sunday, July 9

Start the day early with the The Grand Departure from 7am till 10am at Victoria Harbour and Hartlepool Marina.

This will be followed by live music from 1pm at the X-Energy stage and Navigation Point.

The Parade of Sail, from 1pm, will be visible from various locations and also not to be missed. The Races start at 4pm.

::Parking

There will be park and ride and park and walk schemes in operation.

Visitors are urged to use the arrangements as there will be parking restrictions and enforcement around Hartlepool town centre, the Headland and Marina for the four days.

There will be regular buses to and from the Tall Ships site from park and ride sites.

Park and rides will be in place at Grayfields, Coronation Drive, Tata/Liberty Steel, in Brenda Road, and Queen’s Meadow on the A689.

Official park and walk locations will be at Oakesway Trading Estate, Hartlepool Rovers RFC, in West View Road, the Central Fields and Old Cemetery Road.

The Grayfields and Coronation Drive sites will also double as park and walk options.

The costs for parking at sites are £10 per day for a car or van, £5 for motorbikes and coaches £25.

Blue Badge parking is the same price.

Car parks will open from 9am on the Thursday, Friday and Saturday and then on Grand Departure Sunday they will be open from 6am.

There will also be free cycle parking available.

Parking bookings can be made online only via www.hartlepool.gov.uk/tallshipsparking

