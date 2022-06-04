Take your pick from Sunderland Empire shows in June with free tickets up for grabs

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Win tickets to your choice of show

First up, direct from a week-long run in London’s West End at the Vaudeville Theatre and performing to sold out audiences in over 50 countries worldwide, The Simon & Garfunkel Story is back with a show at Sunderland Empire on Tuesday, June 14.

This show is currently the biggest and the most successful theatre show celebrating the lives and career of Folk/Rock sensation Simon and Garfunkel.

Featuring a full cast of talented West End actor-musicians, their performance will take audiences back through the groovy times of the 1960s. It tells the story of both Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel from their humble beginnings as Rock n Roll duo Tom and Jerry, right through to their massive success, dramatic

break-up and finishing with a stunning recreation of the 1981 Central Park reformation concert.

Using a huge projection screen, the show features 1960s photos and film footage whilst a full live band perform all their hits including Mrs Robinson, Cecilia, Bridge Over Troubled Water, Homeward Bound, Sound of Silence and many more.

Next up, get ready to party when Re-Take That take to the stage with their Take That Greatest Hits The Sing-a-long on Friday, June 17.

Created by Take That fans, for Take That fans, this is the first show of its kind and features performances from tribute act Robbie Live.

Robbie Live

Join in the fun and be part of the action as the band take to the stage to perform all of Take That’s greatest hits. This high-quality production features song lyrics on screen so you can fully immerse yourself into the Take That spectacular and sing, dance and party all night long.

Fans can enjoy a setlist of favourite hits from across the decades, including Greatest Day, Back for Good, Relight My Fire and Shine, along with solo singles Let Me Entertain You, Rock DJ and Angels.

Paul Waite, CEO of ISG which manages the act, is confident the group will put on a memorable show.

“Re-Take That really are at the top of their game and their attention to detail is truly second to none,” he said.

Re-Take That

“The group are constantly honing their craft to make sure each performance is better than the last and their hard work is certainly paying off, with high praise from famous faces such as Jason Orange and Take That’s lead guitarist Milton McDonald.

“This latest UK tour is really shaping up to be something special and it’s sure to be a night to remember.”

Playing at sold-out venues to audiences of hundreds, Re-Take That has enjoyed phenomenal success to date, having secured a loyal following. The Re-Take That experience combines huge personalities, vocals, dance routines, costumes and a spectacular light show.

The following night, Saturday, June 18, the cast of That’ll Be The Day will take to the stage.

Following the huge success of the 35th Anniversary Tour, That’ll Be The Day is back on the road with another show packed full of world class performances.

Let the UK’s leading Rock ’n‘ Roll show take you on a journey through the years, as you celebrate the golden age of Rock ’n’ Roll and Pop from the 50s right the way through to the 80s.

The show combines comedy sketches and impersonations with top vocals and musicianship. It’s no wonder this show has been touring for so many years and it just gets better and better.

Finally, the June series of one night shows finishes with The Johnny Cash Roadshow on Sunday, June 19.

After a year-long hiatus, the Johnny Cash Roadshow is back and better than ever.

Award-winning Clive John pays homage to the Man in Black, with a brand-new updated show featuring the legendary June Carter (Meghan Thomas), the Roadshow Horns, and (on selected shows) the Carter Sisters.

Along with favourites such as Walk the Line, Ring of Fire, Get Rhythm, Orange Blossom Special and A Boy Named Sue, the show digs deeper into the Cash catalogue to bring you songs from his acclaimed American Recordings (The Man Comes Around, Hurt) and other rarities and surprises.

The only show to be endorsed by the Cash family and with standing ovations every night, The Johnny Cash Roadshow is the biggest and best celebration of Johnny Cash in the world today.

:: Tickets for all shows, priced from just £13, are available from the Ticket Centre on 0844 871 7615 or online at www.ATGtickets.com/sunderland

WIN

We’ve teamed up with Sunderland Empire to give two pairs of tickets to two winners, who can choose a show of their choice from the above one nighters.

To be in with a chance of winning one pair of tickets, answer this question: which of these was a Take That hit?

A:: Relight My Fire

B:: Relight My Flame

C:: Firestarter

Email your answer, along with your contact details to [email protected] by 9am on Friday, June 10. Make sure to include your show choice.

The prize is for a pair of tickets for your chosen show. No monetary value will be given.

The two winners will be notified via email on June 10.

Usual National World competition rules apply.

That'll Be The Day