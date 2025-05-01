Survey reveals 12 driving offences UK drivers don't realise are illegal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New research by Simply Quote Insurance has revealed the driving offences most UK motorists didn’t know were illegal — and breaking them could land you with hefty fines, penalty points, or even a driving ban.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A survey of 2,000 drivers carried out this year found that more than 70% admitted they were unaware of several everyday actions that could result in serious penalties. Experts are now warning that ignorance of the law is no excuse, and minor slip-ups could be extremely costly.

Chris Richards, Managing Director of Simply Quote Insurance, said: "These findings show just how easy it is for drivers to fall foul of the law without realising. With penalties ranging from a few points to potential disqualification, it's vital for motorists to stay up-to-date and avoid costly mistakes."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the top 12 surprising driving offences — and the penalties you could face:

Many motorist are unaware they could be breaking the law and risking penalty points and a fine by committing any of these 12 misdemeanours behind the wheel.

1. Eating behind the wheel

More than half of drivers surveyed didn’t realise that eating or drinking while driving could lead to prosecution. If eating affects your control of the vehicle, you could be fined £100 and given 3 penalty points for careless driving.

2. Using your mobile phone at a drive-thru

46% of drivers wrongly thought it was legal to use their phone to pay at a drive-thru. If your engine is running, touching your phone — even just to pay — could result in a £200 fine and 6 penalty points.

3. Flashing your headlights to let someone out

Almost 60% said they flash their headlights to thank or let out other drivers, unaware that this could technically breach the Highway Code. Improper use of headlights can result in a fine of up to £1,000.

4. Splashing pedestrians

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only 39% of drivers knew that splashing a pedestrian by driving through a puddle is illegal. If caught, you could face a fixed penalty or even a court fine of up to £5,000.

5. Singing loudly while driving

A third of motorists surveyed admitted singing loudly while driving. If your singing distracts you and affects your driving, you could be fined £100 and given 3 penalty points.

6. Driving with snow or ice on your vehicle

Almost 70% of drivers didn’t realise it’s illegal to drive without clearing all snow or ice from your windows, mirrors, and roof. Offenders risk a £60 fine and 3 penalty points.

7. Tailgating

42% of drivers admitted to tailgating without realising it could be prosecuted as careless driving. You could be fined £100 and given 3 penalty points.

8. Sleeping in your car while over the alcohol limit

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Less than 30% knew that being drunk while sleeping in your car could get you arrested. You can be charged with being "in charge" of a motor vehicle while over the limit, resulting in an unlimited fine and up to 10 penalty points.

9. Throwing litter from the car

More than half of drivers were unaware that throwing rubbish, including cigarette butts, from a vehicle is an offence. If caught, you could face a fine of up to £100.

10. Misusing your horn

Many drivers admitted using their horn in frustration, not realising it's illegal to sound it aggressively or while stationary unless warning of danger. Offenders could face a £30 fine.

11. Having a dirty number plate

Two in five motorists didn’t realise a dirty, unreadable number plate could result in a fine. The penalty for obscured plates can be as high as £1,000.

12. Using your phone while supervising a learner driver

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

35% wrongly thought it was legal to use a phone while supervising from the passenger seat. It's treated the same as if you were driving — risking a £200 fine and 6 penalty points.

Chris Richards added: "Motorists should treat their time behind the wheel with full attention at all times — whether they’re driving, supervising, or even stationary. Staying informed isn't just about obeying the law; it's about keeping everyone on the road safe."

With fines, points, and insurance hikes at stake, drivers are being urged to brush up on their knowledge of road laws regularly.