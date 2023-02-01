Superdrug to open huge new branch in Washington, complete with nail bars, eyebrow threading and piercing services
Retail chain Superdrug is launching a new store in the Sunderland area, creating 22 jobs.
The chain is opening a new 4,340 sq. ft branch in Unit 1 at The Galleries Retail Park in Washington, which will include an in-store ‘Beauty Studio’ with two nail bars, as well as eyebrow threading and piercing services.
The store, which opens on February 2, will employ 14 permanent and eight temporary jobs, bosses said.
The new branch will be open 8am to 8pm week days, 8am to 7pm Saturdays and 10.30am to 4.30pm Sundays.
Superdrug already has a branch in The Galleries shopping centre.
There are also branches in Houghton and Sunderland city centre.
Nigel Duxbury, property director at Superdrug, said “We are so pleased to be announcing the opening of our brand-new Galleries Retail Park store, which will be our second in the town.
"With a wide range of popular health and beauty brands, a luxury fragrance counter, and a professional Beauty Studio, we’re confident that our customers will love and welcome the new store.”