SunLun CallingSunLun Calling
SunLun Calling

Sunniside Up: 14 more pics from SunLun Calling

It’s Mackem music galore for day two of the city’s new Sunlun Calling festival at Sunniside Gardens.
By Katy Wheeler
Published 9th Jul 2023, 16:38 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 11:10 BST

More than 4,000 people attended the Sunday of the festival to see sets from This Little Bird, The Lake Poets, Thieves of Liberty, Docksuns, Vandebilt, The Voyd, Smoove & Turrell, Tom A.Smith and The Futureheads.

Not even a heavy shower could dampen Tom A.Smith's energetic set in front of a hometown crowd.

1. Local talent

Not even a heavy shower could dampen Tom A.Smith's energetic set in front of a hometown crowd. Photo: national world

The fantastic Futureheads headlined the Sunderland day of the show, with a blistering set of SAFC anthem Beginning of the Twist and other fan favourites.

2. Headliners

The fantastic Futureheads headlined the Sunderland day of the show, with a blistering set of SAFC anthem Beginning of the Twist and other fan favourites. Photo: national world

This Little Bird opened the second day of SunLun Calling with a soaring set.

3. Songbird

This Little Bird opened the second day of SunLun Calling with a soaring set. Photo: Stu Norton

Sunderland band Thieves of Liberty put on a hugely-energetic set - definitely ones to watch.

4. High octane

Sunderland band Thieves of Liberty put on a hugely-energetic set - definitely ones to watch. Photo: national world

