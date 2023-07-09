It’s Mackem music galore for day two of the city’s new Sunlun Calling festival at Sunniside Gardens.
More than 4,000 people attended the Sunday of the festival to see sets from This Little Bird, The Lake Poets, Thieves of Liberty, Docksuns, Vandebilt, The Voyd, Smoove & Turrell, Tom A.Smith and The Futureheads.
1. Local talent
Not even a heavy shower could dampen Tom A.Smith's energetic set in front of a hometown crowd. Photo: national world
2. Headliners
The fantastic Futureheads headlined the Sunderland day of the show, with a blistering set of SAFC anthem Beginning of the Twist and other fan favourites. Photo: national world
3. Songbird
This Little Bird opened the second day of SunLun Calling with a soaring set. Photo: Stu Norton
4. High octane
Sunderland band Thieves of Liberty put on a hugely-energetic set - definitely ones to watch. Photo: national world