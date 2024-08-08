Sunderland's The Bridges has new owner after reported £24million deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Bridges is under new ownership after a reported £24million deal.

Evolve Estates, part of the M Core group, has bought the leasehold on the Sunderland city centre retail complex from AEW.

Sunderland City Council owns the freehold on the shopping centre.

The sale price has not been officially released, but reports suggest the shopping centre went for £24million, less than the £152million paid by AEW in 2015.

Evolve has taken over a number of shopping centres in the region in recent years, including The Viking Centre in Jarrow and Billingham town centre.

Evolve said it has acquired the centre as part of a proactive acquisition drive of shopping parades, centres and parks.

Its parent company M Core, a privately owned retail investment group, also acquired Darlington’s Meynell Road Reytail Park as part of an eight-asset portfolio.

The Bridges went up for sale in spring 2024 and the deal is understood to have been completed on July 31.

It is not yet clear how the sale will impact on the council’s previous vision for a new arena and leisure district on the former Crowtree Leisure Centre site abutting The Bridges building.

However, there are reports that Evolve wants to use part of the Crowtree site to create a ‘great leisure and food and beverage offering’ and has been speaking to potential operators.