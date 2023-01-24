Masterchef the Professionals quarter finalist Matei Baran opened The Social & Kitchen in the former Pallion Workmen’s Club in September last year, and it’s already built up a following for its weekend offering, particularly its Sunday dinners and live entertainment.

Now, after customer feedback, the chef and business owner is expanding the menu with breakfast and brunch choices.

Matei said: “It’s starting to pick up here and we are certainly getting more traffic on weekends. People really like our Sunderland singer slots on Sundays.

New menu launched at The Social and Kitchen in Pallion

"A few people have asked about breakfast and brunch and there’s not many places that offer that for sit in around here, so we think it will be popular.”

There’s a wide range of options including full English, with a vegan and non-vegan option, both priced £8.95, French toast (£8.50), pancakes (£8.50) and Eggs Benedict (£9.50), with brunch and cocktail options also available.

The distinctive red brick Pallion Workingmen’s Club has stood proud on the corner of Waverley Terrace for decades and was once a hive of activity thanks to the nearby shipyards.

Matei says it’s great to see it becoming part of the community once more.

Pancakes from the new menu

"We have a lot of people coming in from the surrounding community who knew it as the workingmen’s club and they say ‘wow, what a change,” he said.

"They say they didn’t know what to expect, but they really like the food and how warm and friendly it is. I called it The Social & Kitchen because I didn’t want it just to be a pub, it’s a place where people can come for great food, have a chat, relax and enjoy.”

Open seven days a week from 10am, The Social & Kitchen also serves up Matei’s signature street food, such as ‘posh kebabs’, which he also serves at pop ups around the region, as well as quality classics such as burgers, a range of parmos, sharing boards, sandwiches, toasties and Sunday dinners.

"Posh Street Food” has proved a popular brand for the chef who came third in the Northern heats of the British Streetfood Awards and he also runs his prep kitchen for events from the former social club.

New brunch and breakfast menu at The Social & Kitchen with chef and proprietor Matei Baran.

Breakfast sandwich from the new menu

Brunch and cocktail menus are available

The revamped former workmen's club which is now a business centre, as well as The Social and Kitchen

