Pink slices are one of the best sellers at Müllers, a city institution who’ve been baking breads and creating cakes on Wearside for more than 60 years.

Now they’ve created a limited edition pink slice, which is synonymous with Sunderland with a St George’s Cross as England take on Italy in the Euro Final clash – as well as a one off giant St George’s pink slice.

The slices are already selling like hot cakes as football fever sweeps the city and staff are making plenty at the bakery in Hendon so that people can pick them up to enjoy while watching Sunday’s match.

It’s not the first time the bakers, who have stores in Villette Road, Sea Road and Blandford Street, have been creative with their cakes. In March they turned their green frog cakes red and white as SAFC took on Tranmere Rovers for the Papa John’s Trophy, which captured people’s imagination, with even Black Cat Lynden Gooch sharing the cakes on his Instagram stories.

Charlie Müller, whose grandparents Max and Gianna set up the bakery in 1959 after moving here from Switzerland and turned it into a household name on Wearside, said: “We made a few for the quarter finals and they proved popular so we started making more.

"People have been ringing up to pre-order them, but we’re making plenty ahead of Sunday’s final.”

With the family hailing from Italy, England and Switzerland, the Müllers will be cheering both sides for the final and Charlie says, as the country eases out of lockdown, football has been a unifying tonic.

"It really gets people together again,” he said. “It’s great to see all the good feeling in the city. My grandparents were Swiss Italian and my mum’s side is English, so we can’t really lose on Sunday.”

As an essential business, Müllers remained open throughout the pandemic providing people with essentials and comfort foods during the lockdowns.

*You can pick up a St George’s Pink Slice, priced 80p, at all three Müllers, with best availability at the Hendon branch, until Saturday. You can also pre-order at 0191 567 1429

