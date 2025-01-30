Sunderland's Sheepfolds Stables granted civil wedding licence
Since Sheepfolds Stables opened its doors last summer, the historic site has already been used for wedding receptions, evening dos and private functions, and is set to increase its popularity by hosting civil marriage and partnership ceremonies, too.
Two function suites are available for civil ceremonies; The Bridlepath – a modern and contemporary space with panoramic views across the River Wear, as well as The Hayloft – a traditional room with rustic beams and features.
Both cater for 60 guests respectively or 120 guests combined and are adjoined by a private bar area.
Courtney Coleman, Events Co-ordinator, said: “Sheepfolds Stables is an amazing location and a truly unique setting for any wedding day celebration.
“There is nothing else quite like us in Sunderland or the wider North East region, and as more and more couples look for alternative, high quality venues to marry, we’re expecting a lot of enquiries.
“We’ve hosted many receptions and evening functions over the last few months, but to now host couples getting married will be something very special.
“We can’t wait to conduct our first civil marriage or partnership ceremony, and those that are first to do so will also be playing a part in the site’s rich history.”
Wedding day packages are created bespoke to individual requirements and include a range of options for intimate celebrations or larger party atmospheres.
They are available seven days a week depending upon availability.
