Sunderland's Sheepfolds Stables granted civil wedding licence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Couples can now say ‘I do’ at one of Sunderland’s biggest new venues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since Sheepfolds Stables opened its doors last summer, the historic site has already been used for wedding receptions, evening dos and private functions, and is set to increase its popularity by hosting civil marriage and partnership ceremonies, too.

Bridal photography, left, captured by Booth & Curtis Photography | Submitted

Two function suites are available for civil ceremonies; The Bridlepath – a modern and contemporary space with panoramic views across the River Wear, as well as The Hayloft – a traditional room with rustic beams and features.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both cater for 60 guests respectively or 120 guests combined and are adjoined by a private bar area.

The Hayloft function room at Sheepfolds Stables | Submitted

Courtney Coleman, Events Co-ordinator, said: “Sheepfolds Stables is an amazing location and a truly unique setting for any wedding day celebration.

“There is nothing else quite like us in Sunderland or the wider North East region, and as more and more couples look for alternative, high quality venues to marry, we’re expecting a lot of enquiries.

“We’ve hosted many receptions and evening functions over the last few months, but to now host couples getting married will be something very special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can’t wait to conduct our first civil marriage or partnership ceremony, and those that are first to do so will also be playing a part in the site’s rich history.”

Wedding day packages are created bespoke to individual requirements and include a range of options for intimate celebrations or larger party atmospheres.

They are available seven days a week depending upon availability.