Sunderland's OnPath Energy appoints Andrew as general counsel

Sunderland-headquartered renewable energy developer OnPath Energy has added an experienced in-house lawyer to its management team.

Andrew Robertson has joined OnPath as its general counsel and brings more than twenty years’ legal experience to his new role.

Born in Sunderland, Andrew studied law at Durham University before joining leading national law firm Dickinson Dees, where he completed his training and professional qualifications.

After 12 years in private practice, he joined Hargreaves Services plc as general counsel, where he played a pivotal role on a range of transformational clean energy, infrastructure and renewable land development projects.

He then worked for Indian-owned energy company Essar supporting the transition of its UK operations towards clean energy, while his most recent role was as legal director of the Disclosure & Barring Service, an arm’s length body of the Home Office, where he built and lead the legal team.

Alongside his leadership of projects and operational activities across the business, Andrew will also be responsible for developing OnPath Energy’s legal team as they support the delivery of the company’s ambitious growth strategy.

OnPath Energy currently has 12 operational onshore wind farms across Scotland and England, with construction currently ongoing at three further green energy generation sites and a number of new projects across the UK set to come forward within the next 12 months.

It was acquired in 2023 by the world’s largest dedicated transition investor, leading global infrastructure firm Brookfield Asset Management, and is working towards becoming the UK’s leading land-based renewable energy developer.

Andrew said: “The role of general counsel can make a significant difference to the operational and commercial success of a business, and this is particularly so in the case of an agile, ambitious company like OnPath Energy.

“There’s a great deal of synergy between much of the work I’ve done through my career and the role I’ve now taken on, which will give me the chance to contribute to the business’s future strategic direction and to the success of the many interesting projects that are in our forward programme.

“OnPath Energy has a clear growth strategy in place with a strong team working to deliver on it, which makes it an exciting time to be joining such a progressive business.”

Richard Dunkley, CEO at OnPath Energy, adds: “Andrew brings a substantial range of relevant skills, knowledge and experience to his new role, all of which combine to make him a very strong addition to our senior team.”