Sunderland's Northern Spire Bridge shortlisted for international award
Sunderland’s Northern Spire Bridge has been shortlisted for the 2019 Structural Awards, The Institution of Structural Engineers has revealed.
Following strict criteria, the Northern Spire was selected based on excellence, creativity and innovation, as well as elegance and detailing. Sustainability, economic viability and value for money were also considered.
The crossing opened on Tuesday, August 28 2018 with a three-span cable-stayed structure which began construction in May 2015.
On its opening day three Sunderland-built Nissan vehicles were the first to travel across the bridge.
The bridge was built with hope of reducing traffic congestion in Sunderland and it is part of the council's plans to improve the road network between the A19, Sunderland city centre, and the Port of Sunderland.
The bridge was first designed back in 2005, but was kept confidential for several years by the council to avoid a rise in expectations before funding was secured.
The council considered plans for a cheaper, basic bridge design. The cost of the design was estimated at £133 million for the bridge, approaches and roadworks.
The Sunderland bridge is up against tough competition including the world’s tallest statue in Kevadia, India, a sports stadium with a roof consisting of rotating petals in Hangzhou, China, a 22m deep mega-basement under a 5-star hotel in London and buildings in US, New Zealand and Haiti.