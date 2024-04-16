Sunderland's new Keel Edge getting ready to host city centre events
and live on Freeview channel 276
A new outdoor events space for the city centre is gearing up to host a variety of events over the summer.
Keel Edge, the name of which follows Keel Square and the Keel Line, so called after the city’s shipbuilding heritage, has been created on land to the side of City Hall.
It’s designed to be a multi-purpose outdoor space and there’s already been events announced for the space in the coming months.
A highlight is set to be a fanzone heading to the city for Euro 2024.
Running from June 14 to July 14, 2024, the Lucozade EURO2024 Fanzone will feature a jumbo HD screen, live bands and DJs and more and will have capacity for 1,500 spectators.
Throughout the tournament, the Lucozade EURO2024 Fanzone Sunderland will offer a range of food and drinks to complement the experience. Before and after the final whistle blows, there will also be DJ entertainment.
Tickets for England games are available at £4 plus a booking fee each when you purchase a group games ticket, or £5 individually, and are also free for all the additional group stage matches.
There’s standing or seated tickets available, as well as options next to the screen which can be booked at https://www.fanzonenortheast.co.uk/
Also lined up for the space so far is Come Outside, part of the wider Expo Sunderland programme.
Taking place from May 28-30, it will feature a number of sustainable outside exhibits ahead of the opening of the new Riverside Park in 2025.
These will include: community growing and planting, healthy eating and pop-up food and drink, outdoor exercise and recreation, sustainable arts and crafts, eco spaces and garden displays and natural habitats.
The event is free and no booking is required.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.