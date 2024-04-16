Sunderland's new Keel Edge getting ready to host city centre events

The events space has been created on land next to City Hall.
By Katy Wheeler
Published 16th Apr 2024, 14:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A new outdoor events space for the city centre is gearing up to host a variety of events over the summer.

The multipurpose outdoor events space is on land next to City HallThe multipurpose outdoor events space is on land next to City Hall
The multipurpose outdoor events space is on land next to City Hall

Keel Edge, the name of which follows Keel Square and the Keel Line, so called after the city’s shipbuilding heritage, has been created on land to the side of City Hall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It’s designed to be a multi-purpose outdoor space and there’s already been events announced for the space in the coming months.

A highlight is set to be a fanzone heading to the city for Euro 2024.

Running from June 14 to July 14, 2024, the  Lucozade EURO2024 Fanzone will feature a jumbo HD screen, live bands and DJs and more and will have capacity for 1,500 spectators.

Throughout the tournament, the Lucozade EURO2024 Fanzone Sunderland will offer a range of food and drinks to complement the experience. Before and after the final whistle blows, there will also be DJ entertainment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets for England games are available at £4 plus a booking fee each when you purchase a group games ticket, or £5 individually, and are also free for all the additional group stage matches.

There’s standing or seated tickets available, as well as options next to the screen which can be booked at https://www.fanzonenortheast.co.uk/

Also lined up for the space so far is Come Outside, part of the wider Expo Sunderland programme.

The new Keel Edge is expected to stage a variety of eventsThe new Keel Edge is expected to stage a variety of events
The new Keel Edge is expected to stage a variety of events

Taking place from May 28-30, it will feature a number of sustainable outside exhibits ahead of the opening of the new Riverside Park in 2025.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

These will include: community growing and planting, healthy eating and pop-up food and drink, outdoor exercise and recreation, sustainable arts and crafts, eco spaces and garden displays and natural habitats.

The event is free and no booking is required.

Related topics:Space

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.