Sunderland's historic Dun Cow pub to reopen after 18 months - this is what to expect

The Dun Cow in High Street West has not traded since March 2020 when the first lockdown began.

Theoretically it could have opened before now. But social-distancing rules imposed when pubs first reopened in July 2020, meant that it was not feasible, as the Grade-II listed pub is too compact.

It has also been closed for building work. The bar has undergone major renovation in recent years including stonework improvements, an internal revamp, new roof and repairing the clock which had not worked since the 1980s. Scaffolding has been gone for over a year.

The Dun Cow is reopening, 18 months after serving its last drink. Picture by Stu Norton.

The pub was built in 1901 and has seen many stars pop in for a tipple after performing at the Empire Theatre next door. It is to also adjoin the new £11 million auditorium, which is nearing completion. This has meant alterations to the north entrance to allow better access.

A pub statement on Facebook said: “We most certainly are ready to go as the builders are pretty much done.

“Old faces, new faces and familiar faces are ready to greet you all from Thursday 2nd September from 12noon, as the Dun Cow is back open.

“With a great selection of ales, craft beers, premium gins and whisky available, there’s also the return of some classics, firm favourites and some new kids on the block. Name your poison and we’ll see you on the 2nd.”

Discount is available on certain ales on production of a CAMRA card.