A major Sunderland employers has held an annual staff development with a difference day at Beamish Museum.

Grundfos staff held their meeting at the historic Beamish/Ryhope cinema. | Submitted

All 170 members of Castletown-based pump manufacturer Grundfos attended the Employee Communications Day presentation in the Grand Cinema, which was recreated from Ryhope at the “living museum” in July.

Grundfos is the first business to do this.

Staff were given a business update while the company also launched its commitment to the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Scheme and covered the Grundfos Volunteering Scheme.

The day also featured team activities in Beamish’s Pit Village, including a Just One Spark demonstration; the story of investigations into pit explosions and the race to find a solution to ensure the safety of miners.

Catherine Attwell, HR director at Grundfos, said: “We’re proud to be part of the Sunflower Scheme, which has rapidly grown to be the globally recognised symbol for invisible disabilities.

“The Sunflower emblem is worn by millions of people around the world and supported by thousands of businesses and organisations, both large and small.

“People choose to wear the Sunflower to indicate to others that the wearer may need some additional support, patience or understanding.

“We also took the opportunity to remind our workforce of our own volunteering scheme, and gave our employees the opportunity to volunteer at Beamish.

“Beamish is also a charity so it is fitting that we support our local community by hosting our event at their fabulous facility.

“Supporting Charitable causes is part of our DNA so it was extra special that we could support the Beamish Charity while we launched our Sunflower Campaign and promoted our volunteering scheme.

“I’d like to add that the Beamish team was a joy to work with."

Liz Peart, Partnerships Officer at Beamish, said: “We were delighted that Grundfos chose to hold their Employer Communications Day with us recently. Our staff and volunteers were happy to help them to make very special memories.

“By holding the event at Beamish, Grundfos have helped to support our work as a charity not only in preserving the region’s heritage for future generations, but also supporting today’s communities including through our health and wellbeing and education work.”

In 2023 Grundfos celebrated 50 years of operating on Wearside.