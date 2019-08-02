Kirsten Lapping has been nominated for a Wearside Women In Business Award for the work she does in her shop Crystal Moon Emporium while battling various health conditions including fibromyalgia. Picture: Tom Banks

Kirsten Lapping, 47, is ‘an inspiration to everyone she meets’, according to customers.

She has helped people to set up in business, has supported charity causes ranging from cancer research to Women’s Refuge and is happy to spend hours giving advice to others.

And she has done all that while she battles her own health conditions which include ME and fibromyalgia.

It has led to Kirsten being nominated for a Wearside Women In Business Award and the news left her stunned.

“I am shocked and I am humbled,” said Kirsten who runs the Crystal Moon Emporium in Frederick Street, Sunderland. It specialises in holistic and spiritual gifts.

Despite everything she had done, Kirsten preferred to praise her family for the support they had given, and her customers as well.

“My business is family run and it is not just down to me. It is down to my family and the support I get.”

As for customers, she said: “They might think I am helping them and it is them who are helping me. The shop is what it is because of the wonderful customers.

“I get up and I looking forward to going in. It is not work. It is something that brings me joy.”

The nomination for Kirsten added: “She has been passionately dedicating her life to making our small part of the world a better place. She has started numerous successful businesses and helping those in the community to grow their own businesses and follow their dreams for nothing more than to help people aspire and live to their fullest potential.”

But Kirsten said: “I am shocked, humbled, and I feel I am also undeserving. There are other people who are amazing at what they do.”

How to enter

We have a line-up of six great organisations who are all sponsoring the first ever Wearside Women In Business Awards.

They are Sunderland BIC, Gentoo, Club Zest, MBC Arts Wellbeing, TCL At Home and UK Fostering North East, and they have all joined the Sunderland Echo in the quest to find the city’s best.

The categories:

Start Up Business Woman of the Year

Open to all growing businesses that have started trading since September 2013 and which are owned, part owned or wholly or partly run by a woman.

Business Woman of the Year

Recognising Wearsides most successful business women, these women need to show the great drive, dedication and determination that has made a difference in their working environment. Women who juggle all aspects of their lives with great results, women who may also be an outstanding mothers, leaders and role models.

Rising Star of the Year

(under 16s) She may be a star of the present... or of the future. This award is also open for colleges and schools to nominate.

Female Apprentice of the Year

Judges will be looking for a demonstration of hard work and commitment to achieving the best possible results across the apprentice’s chosen framework and outstanding commitment to their own personal development and progression through learning.

Contribution to Community

For the woman who has made a difference to her immediate and/or the wider Weaside community.

Women in Education Award

We are looking for someone working in education who has gone that extra mile for children, teenagers or students or the company workforce.

Mentor of the Year

For the woman who has demonstrated exceptional skills as a mentor.

Inspirational Woman of the Year

The ability to inspire people to reach great heights of performance and success

Lifetime Achievement Award

