Sunderland's Chip Shop of the Year revealed... and it offers delicacies including battered Mars Bars and Creme Eggs
A popular fish and chip restaurant has battered the opposition by being named as the Sunderland Echo Chip Shop of the Year for 2019.
Queens Cafe sits at the bottom of Dykelands Road, just yards from Seaburn Beach, and has been serving up tasty meals for half a century.
Despite being acknowledged as the ‘plaice’ to be by thousands of customers over the years, it had never previously entered the prestigious annual competition until now; winning the prize at the first time of frying.
The award was decided by a public vote after Echo readers were asked to name their favourite fish and chip shop, considering factors like taste, value for money and customer service.
The nominated chippies were then whittled down to a top 10, from which Queens Cafe eventually came out as the winner.
Sheila French has owned the restaurant for 20 years and runs it alongside her daughter Michelle. They are delighted with the honour and say they couldn’t have fished for more.
Sheila said: “This is brilliant. I’m over the moon with it.
“There’s no secret to what we do. We just buy in good stuff and deliver a great product. Of course, we treat the customers well too. We have a great laugh with the people who come here.”
The menu includes all the old favourites: fish, chips, mushy peas, curry and bread and butter. But there are some slightly different delicacies too; although a brisk walk is recommended afterwards.
Sheila said: “Our main dish is obviously good old fashioned fish and chips. But we also do battered Mars Bars as well as Snickers, Oreos, Wispas, Creme Eggs. We’ll batter any chocolate you like!”
The five staff at Queens Cafe have a great relation-chip with their many loyal customers, and Sheila is keen to show her gratitude to staff and clientele alike.
She added: “I want to thank them all for coming here and for giving us their votes.
“They’ve been great. If it wasn’t for them we wouldn’t have won this.”