Sunderland's Bridges shopping centre is scrapping late-night opening.

The Bridges shopping centre has looked back at a "positive" 2022 and hopes to announce details of more incoming retailers soon.

The centre announced today, Monday, March 11, that it will no longer be staying open late on Thursday evenings.

The change comes into effect this week.

A statement on social media said: "We're making a few changes to our opening times.

"On Thursdays, we will now be open from 9.00am till 5.30pm and our rooftop car park will now be closing at 6.30pm.

Bridges Shopping Centre director Karen Eve.

"Opening times for the centre and car parks remain the same for all other days of the week."

Centre director Karen Eve said the decision was a response to customer behaviour.

“After careful consideration and analysis of current shopping habits, we have decided to realign Thursdays opening hours with the rest of the week," she said.