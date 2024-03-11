Sunderland's The Bridges shopping centre ends late Thursday opening
Sunderland's Bridges shopping centre is scrapping late-night opening.
The centre announced today, Monday, March 11, that it will no longer be staying open late on Thursday evenings.
The change comes into effect this week.
A statement on social media said: "We're making a few changes to our opening times.
"On Thursdays, we will now be open from 9.00am till 5.30pm and our rooftop car park will now be closing at 6.30pm.
"Opening times for the centre and car parks remain the same for all other days of the week."
Centre director Karen Eve said the decision was a response to customer behaviour.
“After careful consideration and analysis of current shopping habits, we have decided to realign Thursdays opening hours with the rest of the week," she said.
"The decision was not one we have taken lightly; however, extended shopping hours will return as part of our run-up to the festive season later in the year."