The city’s two Bodycare stores are to close this week after administrators confirmed they have been unable to secure a buyer.

The budget healthcare and beauty chain fell into administration earlier this month (September) and administrators last night (September 22) confirmed all of its remaining 56 stores will close this week.

Bodycare's remaining 56 stores, including in Sunderland, are to close this week.

These closures include the Bodycare shop in The Bridges and the company’s store which is based in the Galleries in Washington.

The final round of closures is expected to happen by Saturday (September 27), resulting in 444 job losses.

It means around 150 shops will have been shut since the company went into administration, with more than 1,000 staff losing their jobs.

Nick Holloway, managing director at Interpath and joint administrator, said: “We understand this has been a difficult period and so we want to further express our sincere thanks to Bodycare’s staff who, since day one of the administration, have maintained the strong standards of presentation and customer service that Bodycare was renowned for.

“We will continue to explore options for the company’s assets, including the Bodycare brand, and will provide further updates in due course.”

Bodycare appointed Interpath on September 5, saying it had come under pressure from rising costs and a shortfall in funding, which also affected supplier relationships and led to stock shortages.

Bodycare was founded in 1970 in Lancashire and sold beauty products, fragrances and other bathroom items.

The company’s demise marks the latest blow to Britain’s high streets, after a number of retail chains have gone bust or scrambled to find a buyer to stay afloat.