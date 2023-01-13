Wearside is home to some highly skilled beauty experts.
As there are so many to choose from, we’ve taken a look at the top-rated hairdressers and salons across Sunderland according to Google reviews.
1. Kitui Hair and Design
Kitui Hair and Design can be found just off Chester Road on Melbourne Place. It has a 5 star rating from 237 reviews.
Photo: Google
2. Polished Hair and Beauty
Polished Hair and Beauty on Ormonde Street has a perfect five star rating from 81 reviews.
Photo: Google
3. Jonathan Pickup Hair
Jonathan Pickup Hair on Blandford Street has a five star rating from 45 reiews.
Photo: Google
4. Zigs
Zigs Hari Salon on Roseberry Street has a five star rating from 36 reviews.
Photo: Google