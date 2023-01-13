News you can trust since 1873
These are some of the top hair salons across Sunderland.

Sunderland's best hairdressers and salons: 23 of the best places on Wearside according to Google reviews

Wearside is home to some highly skilled beauty experts.

By Jason Button
3 minutes ago

As there are so many to choose from, we’ve taken a look at the top-rated hairdressers and salons across Sunderland according to Google reviews.

Here they are ...

1. Kitui Hair and Design

Kitui Hair and Design can be found just off Chester Road on Melbourne Place. It has a 5 star rating from 237 reviews.

2. Polished Hair and Beauty

Polished Hair and Beauty on Ormonde Street has a perfect five star rating from 81 reviews.

3. Jonathan Pickup Hair

Jonathan Pickup Hair on Blandford Street has a five star rating from 45 reiews.

4. Zigs

Zigs Hari Salon on Roseberry Street has a five star rating from 36 reviews.

