Sunderland's Amber's Sandwich Bar awarded zero star food hygiene rating

An assessment by a Sunderland City Council food safety inspector was carried out Amber’s Sandwich Bar at Durham Road, Sunderland on Monday, June 13.
Following the visit, the health officer judged the venue to have a zero star food hygiene rating.
A zero star rating is at the very bottom of the scale for food hygiene ratings and means “urgent improvement is required”.
When carrying out an assessment, inspectors look at three main areas that include hygienic food handling, management of food safety along with cleanliness and condition of facilities and building.
The report found “major improvement necessary” for hygienic food handling and management of food safety and “improvement necessary” for the cleanliness and condition of facilities and the building.
Sunderland City Council had been contacted for a full report but has yet to respond.