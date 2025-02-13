Sunderland wellness studio to launch community offering

A Sunderland wellness studio is setting up a new community hub as it seeks to engage with more people in the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire Lormor set up Wellness Space six years ago to offer yoga, breathwork, meditation sessions, retreats, and wellness events to people across the North East and beyond.

After relocating to the North East BIC in January 2024 however, she was given the helping hand she needed to realise her long-held ambition of setting up a separate Community Interest Company (CIC), called Wellness Space Studio, which is now set to open its doors to the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working alongside Wellness Space, Wellness Space Studio CIC aims to remove the financial barriers that often prevent people from attending sessions in and around the area.

Rachel Stephenson and Claire Lormor, Wellness Space

Rachel Stephenson, a teacher working at the studio, will be working alongside the founder, Claire, on the new venture to provide weekly wellness sessions, as well as beginner courses and workshops. The aim is to reach even more people from across the city, allowing them to benefit from the physical and mental benefits of practising yoga.

Claire said: “While the health and wellness industry has boomed post-pandemic, there are still many people who simply don’t have the finances to practice activities such as yoga. However, we want to change that and make yoga a lot more financially accessible to everyone.”

The private Wellness Studio practice has built up a loyal following over the past six years, with hundreds of people passing through its doors each month, and the new community hub aims to build on this success by hosting discounted sessions with no need for any prior experience, any commitment or any knowledge of yoga.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A ‘pay as you feel’ offer will be introduced to make certain sessions more affordable for those who may be struggling financially, have family members who would like to attend with them or are just curious about whether it’s something they would enjoy.

Claire Lormor and Rachel Stephenson, Wellness Space

Claire added: “Wellness Space has been a cornerstone of Sunderland's wellness scene since 2018 and this experience has equipped us perfectly for what is our most exciting challenge yet, setting up a community interest company.

“The cost-of-living crisis presents a significant challenge to wellness studios in the sense that many people in society have either been priced out of certain studios or perhaps feel as though they don’t belong.

“By setting up a social enterprise however, we can make a selection of our weekly yoga classes, as well as our parent and baby classes, and meditation sessions more affordable and accessible to all, getting more people involved while helping improve lives in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are so excited to see how it goes and would urge anyone who may be interested in giving yoga a go to come and see us. Our doors are open to everyone.”

Claire Lormor and Rachel Stephenson, Wellness Space)

Claire received support from the social enterprise team at the BIC prior to setting up the new venture.

She said: “Since our transition to a social enterprise in December 2024, the BIC has been an invaluable source of support. Our questions have always been addressed promptly, and Anthony, our social enterprise business adviser, has been instrumental in keeping us informed about relevant funding and workshop opportunities.

“As we navigate the current grant application phase, which inevitably comes with its share of uncertainty, the BIC continues to be a vital resource. Whenever we encounter questions or require guidance, the BIC team are on hand to point us in the right direction. We are very grateful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BIC’s social enterprise support in Sunderland helps the development of the social economy within the city through the Wear Together Initiative, working with local residents and groups to start a social enterprise or co-operative and help the city’s social enterprises to develop and grow.

Anthony McDermott, social enterprise adviser at the North East BIC, said: “Wellness activities such as yoga can have such a positive impact on health and wellbeing, but it is often seen by many, for whatever reason, as an out-of-reach luxury.

“This is why social enterprises such as Wellness Space Studio are so important, as they help not only create jobs and opportunities for local people but also boost the communities in which they operate.

“It has been a real pleasure working with Claire and Rachel on the launch of the CIC and we’d like to wish them all the best for the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wear Together Initiative has received £312,000 from the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund Programme which is managed in Sunderland by Sunderland City Council on behalf of the Sunderland Partnership.

For more information on the North East BIC, visit: https://www.ne-bic.co.uk/