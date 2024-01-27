Sunderland and Seaham venues shortlisted for North East England Tourism Awards
Two of the city's new venues have been shortlisted in the prestigious awards.
Sunderland's new Holiday Inn and 17Nineteen are in the running for this year's North East England Tourism Awards.
Now in its 21st year, the awards recognise the region’s innovative tourism, hospitality and visitor experience businesses, as well as individuals that work in the sector.
Delivered by Destination North East England and run in partnership with VisitEngland, the awards celebrate quality, innovation, and best practice, with this year's ceremony taking place at Newcastle Civic Centre on February 29.
This year, two of Sunderland's new venues have made the shortlist.
Holiday Inn, which opened in Keel Square in December 2022, is in the running for New Tourism Business of the Year.
Meanwhile 17nineteen, which saw the major restoration of Holy Trinity Church in the East End into a new events space for the city, has made the shortlist in two categories: Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award and New Tourism Business of the Year.
Elsewhere in the area, East Durham venues have also made the cut with Seaham Hall making the shortlist for Small Hotel of the Year and Dalton Park in Murton shortlisted for the Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award.
Winners of the North East England Tourism Awards have the chance to progress through to the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence, giving visitor economy businesses the opportunity to compete on the national stage and showcase their business among the best in the country.
Destination North East England Chair, John Marshall, said: “The North East England Tourism Awards are a shining example of the power of coming together as a sector to shine a light on the world-class visitor experience offer we have here in the North East.
"Through Destination North East England we are working collaboratively with our delivery partners Visit County Durham and Visit Northumberland and in partnership with all seven local authority partners to unlock the potential of our visitor economy and I am delighted to see representation from so many diverse, innovative and exceptional businesses and individuals from right across the region.”
This year's awards are sponsored by Bidfood and Newcastle College.
The North East England Tourism Awards shortlist in full
Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award
Northumberland National Park, NORTHUMBERLAND
Seventeen Nineteen, SUNDERLAND
Spectrum Holidays, NORTHUMBERLAND
The Alnwick Garden, NORTHUMBERLAND
Vindomora Country Lodges, NORTHUMBERLAND
Business Events Venue of the Year
Crowne Plaza Newcastle Stephenson Quarter, NEWCASTLE
Event Durham, Durham University, DURHAM
Newcastle Civic Centre, NEWCASTLE
Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year
Hadrian’s Wall Campsite, NORTHUMBERLAND
Woodland Chase Glamping, NORTHUMBERLAND
Vindomora Country Lodges, NORTHUMBERLAND
Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award
Dalton Park, DURHAM
Northumberland Zoo, NORTHUMBERLAND
Kidlandlee Holiday Cottages, NORTHUMBERLAND
Experience of the Year
Athey’s Moor Flying School, NORTHUMBERLAND
Blackfriars Cookery School, NEWCASTLE
Serenity Farne Island Boat Tours, NORTHUMBERLAND
Large Hotel of the Year
Hotel Indigo Durham, DURHAM
Matfen Hall, NORTHUMBERLAND
Rockliffe Hall Hotel, DURHAM
Large Visitor Attraction of the Year
Beamish, The Living Museum of the North, DURHAM
Hall Hill Farm, DURHAM
Northumberland Zoo, NORTHUMBERLAND
Whitehouse Farm Centre, NORTHUMBERLAND
Ushaw Historic House, Chapel and Gardens, DURHAM
New Tourism Business of the Year
The Hiddle Hut, NORTHUMBERLAND
Holiday Inn Sunderland City Centre, SUNDERLAND
Seventeen Nineteen, SUNDERLAND
Pub of the Year
The Beresford Arms Whalton, NORTHUMBERLAND
The Joiners Arms, NORTHUMBERLAND
The Twice Brewed Inn, NORTHUMBERLAND
Self-catering accommodation of the Year
Chesters Stables, NORTHUMBERLAND
Honeybee Cottage, NORTHUMBERLAND
Kidlandlee Holiday Cottages, NORTHUMBERLAND
Small Hotel of the Year
Langley Castle Hotel, NORTHUMBERLAND
Seaham Hall, DURHAM
South Causey Inn, DURHAM
Small Visitor Attraction of the Year
Falconry Days, NORTHUMBERLAND
Kielder Observatory, NORTHUMBERLAND
The Spanish Gallery, The Auckland Project, DURHAM
Taste of North East England
Blackfriars Restaurant, NEWCASTLE
Spanish City, NORTH TYNESIDE
The Old Boathouse, NORTHUMBERLAND
The Lord Crewe, Bamburgh, NORTHUMBERLAND
Unsung Hero
Michelle Kindleysides (Beamish, The Living Museum of the North), DURHAM
Duncan Wise (Northumberland National Park), NORTHUMBERLAND