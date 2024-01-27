Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland's new Holiday Inn and 17Nineteen are in the running for this year's North East England Tourism Awards.

Sunderland venues shortlisted for tourism awards

Now in its 21st year, the awards recognise the region’s innovative tourism, hospitality and visitor experience businesses, as well as individuals that work in the sector.

Delivered by Destination North East England and run in partnership with VisitEngland, the awards celebrate quality, innovation, and best practice, with this year's ceremony taking place at Newcastle Civic Centre on February 29.

This year, two of Sunderland's new venues have made the shortlist.

Holiday Inn, which opened in Keel Square in December 2022, is in the running for New Tourism Business of the Year.

Holiday Inn opened in Keel Square in December 2022

Meanwhile 17nineteen, which saw the major restoration of Holy Trinity Church in the East End into a new events space for the city, has made the shortlist in two categories: Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award and New Tourism Business of the Year.

Tracey Mienie, centre manager for 17Nineteen in the East End

Elsewhere in the area, East Durham venues have also made the cut with Seaham Hall making the shortlist for Small Hotel of the Year and Dalton Park in Murton shortlisted for the Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award.

Winners of the North East England Tourism Awards have the chance to progress through to the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence, giving visitor economy businesses the opportunity to compete on the national stage and showcase their business among the best in the country.

Destination North East England Chair, John Marshall, said: “The North East England Tourism Awards are a shining example of the power of coming together as a sector to shine a light on the world-class visitor experience offer we have here in the North East.

"Through Destination North East England we are working collaboratively with our delivery partners Visit County Durham and Visit Northumberland and in partnership with all seven local authority partners to unlock the potential of our visitor economy and I am delighted to see representation from so many diverse, innovative and exceptional businesses and individuals from right across the region.”

This year's awards are sponsored by Bidfood and Newcastle College.

The North East England Tourism Awards shortlist in full

Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award

Northumberland National Park, NORTHUMBERLAND

Seventeen Nineteen, SUNDERLAND

Spectrum Holidays, NORTHUMBERLAND

The Alnwick Garden, NORTHUMBERLAND

Vindomora Country Lodges, NORTHUMBERLAND

Business Events Venue of the Year

Crowne Plaza Newcastle Stephenson Quarter, NEWCASTLE

Event Durham, Durham University, DURHAM

Newcastle Civic Centre, NEWCASTLE

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year

Hadrian’s Wall Campsite, NORTHUMBERLAND

Woodland Chase Glamping, NORTHUMBERLAND

Vindomora Country Lodges, NORTHUMBERLAND

Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award

Dalton Park, DURHAM

Northumberland Zoo, NORTHUMBERLAND

Kidlandlee Holiday Cottages, NORTHUMBERLAND

Experience of the Year

Athey’s Moor Flying School, NORTHUMBERLAND

Blackfriars Cookery School, NEWCASTLE

Serenity Farne Island Boat Tours, NORTHUMBERLAND

Large Hotel of the Year

Hotel Indigo Durham, DURHAM

Matfen Hall, NORTHUMBERLAND

Rockliffe Hall Hotel, DURHAM

Large Visitor Attraction of the Year

Beamish, The Living Museum of the North, DURHAM

Hall Hill Farm, DURHAM

Northumberland Zoo, NORTHUMBERLAND

Whitehouse Farm Centre, NORTHUMBERLAND

Ushaw Historic House, Chapel and Gardens, DURHAM

New Tourism Business of the Year

The Hiddle Hut, NORTHUMBERLAND

Holiday Inn Sunderland City Centre, SUNDERLAND

Seventeen Nineteen, SUNDERLAND

Pub of the Year

The Beresford Arms Whalton, NORTHUMBERLAND

The Joiners Arms, NORTHUMBERLAND

The Twice Brewed Inn, NORTHUMBERLAND

Self-catering accommodation of the Year

Chesters Stables, NORTHUMBERLAND

Honeybee Cottage, NORTHUMBERLAND

Kidlandlee Holiday Cottages, NORTHUMBERLAND

Small Hotel of the Year

Langley Castle Hotel, NORTHUMBERLAND

Seaham Hall, DURHAM

South Causey Inn, DURHAM

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year

Falconry Days, NORTHUMBERLAND

Kielder Observatory, NORTHUMBERLAND

The Spanish Gallery, The Auckland Project, DURHAM

Taste of North East England

Blackfriars Restaurant, NEWCASTLE

Spanish City, NORTH TYNESIDE

The Old Boathouse, NORTHUMBERLAND

The Lord Crewe, Bamburgh, NORTHUMBERLAND

Unsung Hero

Michelle Kindleysides (Beamish, The Living Museum of the North), DURHAM