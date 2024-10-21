Sunderland vape store reopens after being targeted during summer riot
VapeLocal.com, located at the Bridges shopping centre, had only been open for a month when it fell foul of the riot which took place in August (2024).
The shop’s windows were smashed and rioters caused a “huge amount of damage”, along with stealing £25,000 worth of stock.
However, with new windows now fitted, serving counters repaired, shutters installed and stock replenished it’s now back to business for staff at the shop.
Jackie Reed, Head of Quality and Compliance at the store said the shop had barely opened up before “virtually everything was destroyed.”
She added: “The shop had only been open for four weeks before the violence occurred.
“We had a team of all new staff and since we've been temporarily closed we've relocated them all so they didn't suffer a loss of earnings.
“It’s been a difficult time for everyone and we are ecstatic to be re-opening so soon.”
Karen Eve, Centre Director at the Bridges added: “Those terrible events had a real impact on businesses in the city so we are so glad that VapeLocal has been able to do all the repair work in such a relatively short space of time and they can now welcome customers again.
“Their store looks fantastic and we are very glad to be able to welcome them properly into the Bridges.”
