Sunderland vape store reopens after being targeted during summer riot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A city centre shop which suffered around £39,000 worth of damage and stolen stock in the summer riots has now re-opened for business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

VapeLocal.com, located at the Bridges shopping centre, had only been open for a month when it fell foul of the riot which took place in August (2024).

The shop’s windows were smashed and rioters caused a “huge amount of damage”, along with stealing £25,000 worth of stock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, with new windows now fitted, serving counters repaired, shutters installed and stock replenished it’s now back to business for staff at the shop.

VapeLocal has reopened after being damaged during the summer riots. | Sorted PR

Jackie Reed, Head of Quality and Compliance at the store said the shop had barely opened up before “virtually everything was destroyed.”

She added: “The shop had only been open for four weeks before the violence occurred.

“We had a team of all new staff and since we've been temporarily closed we've relocated them all so they didn't suffer a loss of earnings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been a difficult time for everyone and we are ecstatic to be re-opening so soon.”

Karen Eve, Centre Director at the Bridges added: “Those terrible events had a real impact on businesses in the city so we are so glad that VapeLocal has been able to do all the repair work in such a relatively short space of time and they can now welcome customers again.

“Their store looks fantastic and we are very glad to be able to welcome them properly into the Bridges.”