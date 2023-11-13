Sunderland travel insurance firm wins national award
Sunderland-based Just Travel Cover scooped a national award at last week’s coveted Insurance Choice awards, run by Smart Money People.
The broker, who works with multiple insurers to help people of all ages and those with medical conditions find cover, was named ‘Best Travel Insurance provider 2023’ at the gala reveal which took place at the Underglobe in London on Thursday, November 9.
Now in their eighth year, the awards are solely based on customer feedback and this year more than 60,000 votes were left in the shape of reviews on the Smart Money People website, where Just Travel Cover amassed hundreds of five-star comments.
Dale Robinson, head of marketing and communications at Just Travel Cover, said: “winning this award is a fantastic way to mark the end of a great year for us, after bouncing back from the Covid pandemic. We put our customers at the heart of everything we do, so with these awards being based on feedback, it’s rewarding to be recognised for that commitment to first-class service”.
Jacqueline Dewey, CEO of Smart Money People said: “As the post-pandemic world opens again, more and more people are needing travel insurance, Just Travel Cover has impressed its customers with its straightforward processes and friendly and knowledgeable staff.
"Along with competitively priced policies, Just Travel Cover has made travel insurance simple but incredibly effective. Congratulations, this win is well-deserved.”
Just Travel Cover is based in Toward Road, and works with travel agents, tour operators, charities and insurance brokers.