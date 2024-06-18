Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The company hopes to employ over 100 people by the end of 2025.

Sunderland and the North East is playing a leading role in the country’s quest to become a carbon net zero nation as international wind energy company Endiprev has chosen to make the city its UK home and the world’s biggest offshore wind farm begins to take shape off the region’s coast.

Wind power is now the third biggest energy source in the UK after oil and gas and with the Government looking to have a fully decarbonised power supply by 2035, the city looks set to play a pivotal role in generating alternative national and global energy supplies, reducing carbon emissions and slowing down the effects of climate change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Endiprev UK managing director Mark Forrest. | sn

We Are Sunderland - A weekly round-up of lifestyle highlights. From eating out to what’s on - celebrating the city’s best bits! Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Endiprev’s UK managing director Mark Forrest, 34, said: “As an island with a regular source of wind we are ideally positioned for this alternative type of energy.

“I think we all have a responsibility to reduce our carbon footprint to help tackle climate change.”

To reduce the visual impact and noise associated with the wind turbines the vast majority of wind farms are now located offshore.

Endiprev located its UK headquarters to Sunderland in May 2022 and is currently playing a leading role in the constriction and testing of what will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm on Dogger Bank, a sandbank located in the North Sea about 130km off the Sunderland coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Endiprev is currently playing a leading role in the construction of the world's biggest off shore wind farm. | sn

Mark said: “There are three phases to this development and we are currently commissioning the 95 turbines in the first phase.

“Each turbine is 250m high and once finished Dogger Bank will be capable of producing 3.6 gigawatts - enough to power 6 million homes each year.”

Founded in Portugal in 2009, Endiprev has just agreed a deal to merge with Muehlhan Wind Service, a German founded company which now has its UK headquarters based in North Shields.

Mark said: “This merger now means we are the biggest independent wind energy service provider in the world and the UK headquarters are both located here in the North East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The reason we chose Sunderland as our energy hub is due to the availability of a skilled workforce and a supply of technicians and engineers.

“The Council also supported Endiprev to set-up here in Sunderland and they have been a great sounding board for the business.”

Read More The Seaham company looking to revolutionise global solar power and help tackle climate change

As the UK managing director, as well as growing the business, Mark sees one of his primary roles as helping to create jobs and train new technicians.

He said: “As a company we like to give something back to the communities in which we are based. We currently employ over 50 people from Sunderland and the surrounding area. This is set to rise to over 70 over the next year as we take on new projects and by the end of 2025 we expect to have over 100 employees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also have a relationship with Newcastle College and run an apprenticeship scheme, taking on four apprentices each year.”

Endiprev located its UK headquarters to Sunderland in May 2022. | sn

Originally from Richmond in North Yorkshire, Mark now lives in East Boldon and is delighted that Endiprev is part of the regeneration of Sunderland.

He said: “There is a lot of regeneration in the city, including the new footbridge which is being constructed.