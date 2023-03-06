Sunderland to celebrate International Women’s Day with event honouring achievements

The theme for this year is #EmbraceEquity, a world where difference is valued and celebrated.

Katie Storey, who founded the Women’s Leadership Network in November in partnership with NatWest, has joined forces with Knight Frank and Sunderland City Council to host a special morning full of inspiring speakers and to tackle gender inequality.

The event will take place on International Women’s Day, March 8 at 10am, in the new civic hub, at Riverside Sunderland.

Katie Storey, from Storeymedia, said: “International Women’s Day is a really important day for every woman to unite to tackle issues like discrimination and equality.

"Women have fought for so long and the event marks a celebrating of women who are leading the way and inspiring others through sharing their story. Supporting one another is key to help drive change.

“Since Setting up the Women’s Leadership in November with the help of NatWest Business, I have been overwhelmed with the support to help drive change and inspire women to have the confidence to speak up and show off their skills, I am really happy to collaborate with Knight Frank and Sunderland City Council as it shows the importance of supporting one another.”

The Keynote Speaker will be Nicola Wood, Founder and Managing Director of The Wonderful Wig Company, whose own journey with cancer led her to set up her business here in Sunderland followed by a panel of speakers, including Manhur Roushan from Young Asian Voices.

Local Enterprise Manager at NatWest Business, Nickie Kilkenny, said: “At NatWest we work hard to champion female led businesses and support them to thrive. This event and International Women’s Day itself are brilliant opportunities to shine a light of some of the inspiring female entrepreneurs we have in Wearside and across the North East, while celebrating the fantastic achievements they have made.”

The morning is set to inspire women across the city and tickets are still available.

