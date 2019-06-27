Sunderland tattoo expert draws up new business plan to sell machines across the world
A tattoo artist from Sunderland has turned his hand to manufacturing with the launch of a new brand – selling machines and accessories across the globe.
Richard “Bez” Beston, owner of TripleSix Studios in Sunderland, started manufacturing tattoo machines in his spare time, above his business on Fawcett Street after he began suffering from arthritis.
The idea was to create a machine that was very lightweight, friendly on the wrist and which would help him to maintain his grip, comfortably and for longer.
He said: “I’ve always been something of an inventor. I’ve tattooed people across the globe but it wasn’t until later in my career that I decided to turn my hand to designing my own tattoo machines.”
He added: “I started suffering from arthritis and noticed there was nothing on the market to help me and others suffering from the condition, so I thought, ‘why not design and make one myself?’”
Bez set up a new business, Richard Beston Designs Ltd, and started to receive interest from other artists.
He drafted in his friend and colleague Tim Kingsbury to help him with the assembly and distribution - leaving him to work on new products.
Soon, the company was producing tattoo machines but also launched its own range of patented grips – which Bez designed and manufactured using 3D Printing.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
He said: “Our disposable tattoo grips are now our most popular product.
“They are a lot bigger than normal tattoo machine grips. You don’t need to grip as hard.
“For people who spend hours on end tattooing, they’re a God-send.”
Bez has also developed a range of products for other sectors – including grips for the dental and medical equipment.
Bez has had help developing his business which he runs from Sunderland Software Centre.
He said: “It really opened my eyes when the council team showed me around. Whenever we need advice, there’s someone there to help.”
Coun Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “Sunderland has always been a city famed for its inventors and a city which is adapting to the digital-age and Bez is a perfect example of this.”