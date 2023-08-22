Sunderland takeaway shorlisted in 'Oscars of the curry industry'

A Sunderland takeaway is in the running to be honoured in the Oscars of the curry industry.

The Grindon Tandoori in Chester Road has made the shortlist for the North East Regional Takeaway of The Year Award in the national Asian Restaurant & Takeaway Awards (ARTA) 2023.

The business will go head-to-head with nine others, including Spice Junction in Boldon Colliery and Zeera Tandoori in Durham, at the awards ceremony at the London Hilton Park

Lane on October 8.

Hosted by BBC journalist Samantha Simmonds and magician Paul Martin, the awards honour the UK's best Asian cuisine across a series of regional and national categories.

This year's awards will will spotlight the pinnacle of more than 1,190 restaurants and takeaways across the UK nominated by the public based on the quality of food, quality of service, and value for money.

ARTA evaluates nominees using Trip Advisor, Google Reviews, and Food Hygiene Ratings before a panel of judges conducts the final phase.

Mohammed Munim, founder member and CEO of ARTA, said: "Asian takeaways have made a significant contribution to the UK economy, historically and in recent times. They deserve recognition and rewards for their efforts.

"These takeaways have not only created thousands of jobs but have also boosted local economies through their presence, especially post-Brexit.

"To provide staunch support to the thriving Asian takeaways in Britain, ARTA acknowledges and highlights their importance in the culinary landscape.

"Each nominee is a worthy winner, and we look forward to celebrating with them all at the award ceremony on the eighth of October."