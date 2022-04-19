Sunderland takeaway given a new food hygiene rating following a recent inspection

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shawarma Grill, on Chester Road, has been awarded a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating following an assessment on Monday, March 14, according to the Food Standards Agency website.

Inspectors assess three key areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building as well as management of food safety.

Shawarma Grill on Chester Road has been awarded a three star food hygiene rating according to the Food Standards Agency. Photo: Google Maps.

Shawarma Grill was rated “generally satisfactory” for both management of food safety and the cleanliness and condition of facilities.

Food safety officers said that hygienic food handling was rated as “good”.