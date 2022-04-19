Sunderland takeaway given a new food hygiene rating following a recent inspection

Shawarma Grill, on Chester Road, has been awarded a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating following an assessment on Monday, March 14, according to the Sunderland">Food Standards Agency website.
Hygiene ratings are awarded by inspectors from zero to five, with a three star rating meaning that “hygiene standards are generally satisfactory”.
Inspectors assess three key areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building as well as management of food safety.
Shawarma Grill was rated “generally satisfactory” for both management of food safety and the cleanliness and condition of facilities.
Food safety officers said that hygienic food handling was rated as “good”.
The recent rating means that of Sunderland's 366 takeaways with ratings, 188 (51%) have ratings of five and just four have zero ratings.