Sunderland swimming pool and gym goes green with installation of 430 solar panels

A Sunderland swimming pool and gym is doing its bit for the environment after installing 430 solar panels to heat the pool, provide lighting, and power the exercise equipment.

As well as reducing Hetton Pool and Wellness Centre’s carbon footprint by around 30 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year, the panels are also expected to reduce their energy bills by £35,000 each year.

The solar panels at Hetton Community Pool and Wellness Centre. | Sunderland City Council

Work on installing the panels was completed over the winter following planning approvals in autumn last year (2024). After tests, the panels are now generating power for the centre during daylight hours.

Funding for the project came from a national Sport England grant of £226,00 via the Sport England Swimming Pool Support Fund.

The funding was targeted at easing the financial pressures that councils and leisure operators have been facing because of recent rises in energy and general operating costs.

The City Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport and Net Zero, Councillor Lindsey Leonard said: "This is great news for centre users and residents across our city. Thanks to Sport England for the initial grant and thanks to staff at the City Council and Everyone Active who have seen this project through and we are already seeing the benefits.

"As a council we’ve already installed solar panels in car parks and depots, we have LED lights in buildings, more energy efficient street lighting and we have an ongoing programme of identifying and installing more energy efficiency measures as we invest to save, wherever possible, to help lower our carbon footprint and save on our energy bills."

A total of 430 solar panels have been installed. | Sunderland City Council.

On sunny days the panels can generate 100% of the centre’s power but can also operate on overcast days by capturing diffused light.

Cllr Leonard added: "By taking these steps we can make a real difference as we continue to work hard together towards our goal of becoming carbon neutral as a Council by 2030 and as a city by 2040."

The City Council was one of 264 local authorities that received funding for investing in panels, LED lights or other energy saving improvements aimed at improving the efficiency of public facilities with swimming pools.

The council's leisure service partner is Everyone Active which also oversees the Sunderland Aquatic Centre, Silksworth Community Pool Tennis and Wellness Centre and the Raich Carter Centre in Hendon.

Everyone Active’s Contract Manager Ian Bradgate said: "Reducing the centre’s carbon footprint is the key aim of this project and we are delighted to play our part in that. Everyone Active will continue to work with the council to achieve their Net Zero ambitions, as part of our own Net Zero Strategy."

Lisa Dodd-Mayne, Executive Director at Sport England added: "Swimming pools and leisure centres are vital community resources and are enormously important in helping people to be physically active.

"Sport England is proud of the role we play in supporting these facilities. The investment from the Government’s Swimming Pool Support Fund at Hetton Pool and Wellness Centre will help improve energy efficiency and enable the centre to be more environmentally and financially sustainable so it remains available for future generations to enjoy."

