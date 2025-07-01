Sean Ali and Charlotte Bailey (r-l)

A Sunderland-based superfoods retailer has been named one of the UK’s top 20 fastest-growing companies in Britain.

Health and fitness brands are some of Britain’s fastest-growing companies, with entrepreneurs across the country tapping into blossoming lifestyle trends as demonstrated by research for the annual Sunday Times 100, which found that Glasgow-based activewear brand DFYNE took the top spot this year.

The business, which sells gym attire for men and women, enjoyed a more than 500% increase in sales on average over the past three years, making nearly £67 million in sales in the year to May.

In the number two spot is Healf, a London-based retailer selling health products from vitamins and minerals to fitness watches and sleep masks. The company’s sales increased more than fivefold on average over the past three years, with it making £40 million in the latest year, the research found.

Other firms included in the top 20 that have tapped into the burgeoning demand for wellness include Rheal, a Sunderland-based superfoods retailer founded by South Shields couple Sean Ali and Charlotte Bailey. Sportswear brand Montirex and health-focused meal delivery firm Simmer Eats also clinched a spot in the annual list.

The Sunday Times 100, a network of reporters from across the Times newspapers, compiled the fourth annual list by examining sales growth figures across private companies – excluding those selling their own technology, which feature in a separate table.