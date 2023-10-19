Sunderland solicitors celebrates 75th anniversary in style

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of Sunderland’s longest-standing law firms has marked its 75th anniversary with a special city centre celebration.

Submitted picture of the team at Richard Reed.

Richard Reed Solicitors was set up in 1948, originally to deal only with criminal cases before its founder - Richard Reed – decided to incorporate other areas of law.

Since that time the practice has gone from strength to strength and while it no longer deals in criminal law, it has become one of the most well known – and well respected – firms in the city.

And to mark the occasion, Richard Reed Solicitors invited more than 100 guests to an event at Sunderland City Hall, which also raised more than £1500 for Grace House, its chosen charity.

The celebration comes at a time when Richard Reed is enjoying a period of growth and now has more than 40 employees, which means the company has outgrown its Frederick Street offices and is now considering a move to alternative premises – but will still remain in Sunderland.

Managing Director Sarah Reid, who has been with Richard Reed Solicitors for 20 years, was delighted with the turnout and the support they received from people across the city.

“We have always been a Sunderland-centric business although we have clients right across the North East,” she said.

“We are so passionate about the city and it’s very important to us to be involved, to be out and about, to be seen to be given something back and to be part of the local community.”

Sarah puts the longevity of Richard Reed Solicitors down to “our adaptability, collaboration and the importance of looking after our people.”

“We had such a fantastic evening and it was wonderful to see so many people come along and support us,” said Sarah.

“At the same time we used the event to raise funds for Grace House and we are very grateful to the many local businesses which answered our shout out for raffle prizes.”

She added :“when Richard Reed originally set up the practice he was a very well known face across Sunderland.

“It remains really important to us to continue that legacy and have a real impact as well as showcasing our values and what they mean to us.”