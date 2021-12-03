Sunderland shoppers urged to back local traders on Small Business Saturday

The national campaign encourages people to spend locally and this year’s Small Business Saturday is on Saturday, December 4.

Sunderland BID, which promotes business across the city centre, is hoping Christmas shoppers will get behind the event and support our independent businesses.

Chief executive Sharon Appleby said the city had a vibrant small business sector: “We are very lucky to have lots of diverse, independent small businesses across the city centre.

“While we would want people to spend with them all the year round, Small Business Saturday gives us an opportunity to focus on those businesses and acts as a reminder to shop local.

“Independent traders offer shoppers something different but they also make a vital contribution to the local economy so it’s really important we give them our support.”

Many of the city’s small businesses are also signed up to the Sunderland City Gift Card scheme, which can be used in more than 150 different outlets across the city.

“Buying a gift card is also a great way to support businesses and also gives people the opportunity to choose something they’d really like for themselves, while helping local traders at the same time,” said Sharon.

Mandy Brown, who runs at Harrison and Brown in Holmeside, said: “Supporting small businesses and shopping local is always important, but even more so this year after the challenges that retail has faced over the past 18 months.

“We are really lucky to have lots of amazing independent retailers in Sunderland, so I hope people will get behind Small Business Saturday and support those close to home when they start their Christmas shopping this year.”

Houghton and Sunderland South Mp Bridget Phillipson is visiting businesses across the region today to promote Small Business Saturday.

She said it was a chance to help retailers hit by the pandemic: “In the run-up to Christmas, Small Business Saturday is an important opportunity to support High Street firms that have faced a tough 18 months,” she said.

"I’d urge everyone to get out and support their local High Street this weekend.”

Sunderland gift cards can be bought at www.sunderlandgiftcard.com

