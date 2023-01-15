1. Beachfront bar, Marine Walk

The team at Vaux Brewery, which includes investor George Clarke, the Washington architect who rose to fame on design shows, are set to transform the shelter in Marine Walk, Roker, this year. Rather than a sister bar to the taproom in Roker Retail Park, the beachfront bar will have its own identity selling brews from around the world, as well as food for sit-in and takeaway. Indoors, it will seat around 100 people, with seating also available at the front to make the most of the views.

Photo: submitted