Sunderland Restaurant Week will be plating up some bargains next month - with some new additions on the menu.

Organised by Sunderland BID, the biannual week will take place from March 16-24, giving diners the chance to visit old favourites and check out some of the latest additions to the city’s dining scene.

Among the venues taking part for the first time are Keel Tavern, which offers a range of wholesome comfort food as well as generous sharing platters and recently launched Indian restaurant, Saba Maison De Luxe.

Saba Maison de Luxe in Low Row is among the new venues taking part

These Things Happen at Harbour View, Roker has also signed up to take part, as have The Italian Kitchen Bar and Restaurant at Thompson Road, which has a menu packed with Mediterranean favourites, covering everything from pizza and pasta to risotto.

Along with the new “recruits” the week will also see special offers available at some of the event’s most popular regulars, including Angelo’s Ristorante, Asiana, House of Zen, My Delhi and Spent Grain.

Rumour Has It at Green Terrace was part of Sunderland Restaurant Week last year and didn’t hesitate to commit to take part again.

Rumour Has It in Green Terrace will be running a restaurant week menu

“We have signed up to take part in Sunderland Restaurant Week again because it was such a huge success for us first time around,” said Lynsey Foster, owner of Rumour Has It.

“We were busy throughout the last event with both regular and new customers and we’re looking forward to having the same experience.”

All the participating restaurants, cafes, pubs and bars offer £10, £15 or £20 deals, with all of the information – and the vouchers - available at www.sunderlandbid.co.uk/restaurant-week

Keel Tavern in Keel Square has joined the initiative

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID said the week was one of the most eagerly anticipated on the city calendar.

“Sunderland Restaurant Week has become a real fixture and we know how many people look forward to it,” she said.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to try out a new place or use the special deals to return to an old favourite.

“At the same time it also helps give a substantial boost to the local economy, with the number of diners – and the economic impact – increasing year on year.”