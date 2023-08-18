Now a popular twice-yearly fixture in the city’s calendar, the event is returning from September 16-24, 2023.

Last March’s Sunderland Restaurant Week proved a hit, ploughing almost £500,000 into the local economy and next month’s looks set to follow suit with more than 30 restaurants and cafes already signed up to take part, with more to come.

Organised by Sunderland BID and supported by Sunderland City Council, Restaurant Week gives venues the chance to attract new customers and reward loyal ones through £10, £15 and £20 offers.

Rumour Has It joins the Sunderland Restaurant Week line up

Some of the city’s newest restaurants will be taking part including Rumour Has It in Green Terrace, which opened its doors earlier this year, and Jack Thai, one of the only dedicated Thai restaurants in the area, which has just opened in Albion Place.

They join favourites such as Asiana, Mexico 70, who are participating for the first time, ENFES, My Delhi, Spent Grain and Grinder Coffee.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID, said: “As always, Restaurant Week really puts the city’s food scene in the spotlight.

“Sunderland has a growing and well-deserved reputation for the variety and quality of its food and drink venues, so it’s not surprising these events are so successful.

One of Jack Thai's dishes

“Our list of participating venues is growing by the day so I would urge any who haven’t yet signed up to do so as I would hate them to miss out.”

Councillor Peter Walker, Deputy Portfolio Holder for Vibrant City at Sunderland City Council, said: “Here in Sunderland we’re lucky to have some great restaurants, with more exciting new additions opening in the city, so I’m sure everyone will find something they can enjoy during Restaurant Week.

“It’s a great chance to try somewhere new, save money, and support some of our fantastic local food and drink businesses.”

Vouchers can be downloaded at www.sunderlandbid.co.uk/restaurant-week/ and diners are advised to reserve tables quickly to avoid disappointment.