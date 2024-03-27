Sunderland Restaurant Week boosts city economy by £600,000

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An estimated £600,000 has been ploughed into the city economy by the most recent Sunderland Restaurant Week.

Sunderland Restaurant Week took place in March

The biannual event returned in March offering diners discount deals on cafes and restaurants across the city.

And it proved a huge success, with 21,500 people downloading the vouchers and taking advantage of the offers.

According to organisers, Sunderland BID, that has led to an estimated economic impact of £646,440.

Rumour Has It in Green Terrace was among the most-popular restaurants for Restaurant Week

The twice-yearly experience has continued to go from strength to strength, bolstered by Sunderland’s fast-growing restaurant scene, with both new eateries and old favourites taking part.

The three most popular venues were: Rumour Has It at Green Terrace, House of Zen at Seaburn and Asiana, based at the Echo 24 building.

Ian Wong, owner of Asiana which has just undergone a major refurbishment prior to Sunderland Restaurant Week, said it had once again been a huge success.

Ian Wong at the new look Asiana

“This can be traditionally a quiet time of year – after Mother’s Day and in the run-up to Easter – so restaurant week is a real boost,” he said.

“It was another really successful event and we were delighted to welcome so many diners into Asiana, many of whom were getting their first opportunity to see its new look.”

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID, said that restaurant week continued to make a huge impact.

“We have so many great places to eat and so many new restaurants and bars opening that it’s fantastic to be able to give people from the city and beyond the opportunity to try them,” she said.

“The many different cuisines that are now available in Sunderland means that the event has a real international flavour and is drawing an audience from far and wide.

“Sunderland Restaurant Week makes a considerable economic impact and that doesn’t take into account the fact that – once they’ve visited – many people come back time and time again throughout the year.