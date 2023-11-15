The menu is running to coincide with the Greatest Days musical.

Jennifer Ellison and the cast of Sunderland Empire's The Greatest Day with the greatest cake taken from the Take That menu at Rumour Has It.

Pop fans can take a bite out of Take That's hits with a special menu running this week.

To coincide with Greatest Days, the official Take That musical, being at the Sunderland Empire, Rumour Has It has had some fun with its menu to relight theatre-goers' fires.

The restaurant in Green Terrace, which is housed beneath The Terrace, has options such as It Only Takes A Minute Steak, Everything Changes But Stew, Taco That and Could It Be Macaroni running on its menu this week.

The band from the musical tucking into The Greatest Cake from Rumour Has It

And the stars of the musical, including Jennifer Ellison and the band themselves headed along to try it out.

In the show, Jennifer, plays Rachel who back in the 1990s was obsessed with Take That.

Reunited with her best friends two decades later, she's hoping to see her idols one more time after she enters a competition to see the lads perform in Athens.

Jennifer had seen the show when it previously toured as The Band and she said she jumped at the chance to be a part of the new tour.

"I was so captivated by the story, I laughed, I cried, and I was on my feet at the end. It's such a feel-good musical," she said.

"It covers everything. It's about love, friendship and loss, with a thread of nostalgia running through it. You'll be watching a heartbreaking scene and then suddenly a Take That song kicks in and you're like 'Wow, that brings back memories'."

Rumour Has It opened earlier year and is a stylish addition to the city's independent dining scene.

