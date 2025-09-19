A Sunderland renewable energy developer is moving ahead with a £1bn investment project into cleaner energy sources after posting an operating profit of nearly £70m.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

OnPath Energy, which has its headquarters in Sunderland, generated profits of £69.4m in the 15-month period to the end of 2024, up from £20.8m during the 12 months to the end of September 2023.

OnPath Energy specialises in cleaner energy sources. | OnPath Energy

Turnover in the period jumped from £50.2m to £95.7m.

The extended accounting period included the sale of OnPath Energy's shares in the Kype Muir Extension Wind Farm in South Lanarkshire to funds managed by Schroders Greencoat LLP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business was also awarded more than £2.1m in grants from the community funds linked to each of its onshore wind farms, which provide financial support for projects being undertaken by groups and good causes in their surrounding communities.

At the start of this year, OnPath Energy revealed that it wanted to invest about £1bn in clean energy projects across the UK over the next five years.

With the Labour government's removal of the effective ban on new onshore wind farms in England, the OnPath Energy team is now looking at a range of potential new developments across the country, alongside identifying further new project locations in Scotland and investigating opportunities in Wales for the first time.

More than 30 new jobs have been created within the core OnPath Energy team over the last 18 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Fisher, chief financial officer at OnPath Energy, said: "We have delivered a very encouraging set of results despite UK power prices being lower than the previous period and are well set to build on them in the coming years.

"We are making significant investments in high-quality renewable energy infrastructure as we grow in terms of our diversity of projects and technologies, as well as geographically, and have a clear strategy in place for how we will achieve our growth ambitions.

"We are continuing to develop our portfolio of wind farm assets and other technologies, thereby creating sustainable profits in future years, while also seeking value from the recycling of capital as market opportunities arise to optimise that portfolio."