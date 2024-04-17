Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If you are looking for a new job, career change, training or work experience then you can take advantage of a free recruitment fair showcasing a range of opportunities available in the city.

Local employers at the event will include Gentoo, AK teaching, Sunderland Software City, Sunderland College, The University of Sunderland, Together For Children and Sunderland Care And Support.

People can also find out apprenticeship schemes and gaining work experience on T-level courses, whilst managers from local businesses will also be on hand to meet face to face and discuss upcoming opportunities.

A jobs fair is taking place at the City Hall in Sunderland.

Careers advisors will be available to provide training and advice on creating a CV and completing application forms and there will be an opportunity to apply for job vacancies on the day.

The event will take place at the City Hall and Sunderland City Council will be actively recruiting for roles from adult social care to environmental health and apprenticeships in a variety of areas including fleet services, ICT, public health and community therapies.

Gill Hunter, Sunderland City Council’s Assistant Director for People Management and Organisational Development said: “We are delighted to be hosting our second annual recruitment fair in City Hall. The event will be a chance for everyone to see the vacancies which we and our partners have on offer.

“We have a range of vacancies at all levels to suit school leavers and students as well as anyone looking for their next opportunity.

“There are some great and varied jobs, apprenticeships and training on offer within Sunderland City Council and its partners, so come along and meet our recruiters in person to gain some more insight.”

The jobs fair will take place between 1pm and 5pm on Thursday April 18 at City Hall.