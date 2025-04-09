Sunderland recruitment agency branches out to Scotland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Adkins & Cheurfi is excited to announce the opening of a new branch in Edinburgh, marking the Sunderland-based recruitment agency’s expansion into Scotland after another successful year in the North East and surrounding areas.

Formed by Dean Adkins and Melika Cheurfi in 2016, the agency specialises in the hospitality, legal & commercial sectors, and will open its new branch in Scotland later this month, while also announcing a number of new appointments and internal promotions as the business goes from strength to strength.

Two new team members recently joined the Sunderland-based agency, Rebecca Dawson as Finance Assistant and Ami Harvey as Recruitment Consultant, while there have also been promotions for Lucy Connolly as Business Development Manager and Jak Thompson as Divisional Manager for the Hospitality team.

“We’re excited to open our second branch in Edinburgh this month, “Expanding into Scotland is a natural next step for us, and there’s no better place to open our second branch than Edinburgh—one of the UK’s most vibrant, historic, and culturally rich cities, with a thriving hospitality scene.”

Jak Thompson (L), Melika Cheurfi (C), and Lucy Connelly (R)

“This reflects our bold and ambitious vision for the agency as well as the thriving hospitality scene across the country, with the increased demand for quality staff helping drive up wages and create new opportunities for employees and businesses alike.

“Hospitality is a dynamic and rewarding industry, offering exciting career paths and transferable skills that can open doors to countless opportunities.”

Adkins & Cheurfi’s latest expansion builds on a successful year providing top talent to some of the best hotels, music venues, and sporting stadiums in the North East

Although best known for their expertise in permanent and temporary staffing within the hospitality sector, for the past 4 years the Sunderland-based agency has also been successfully placing permanent candidates within the legal and commercial sectors.

She added: “We chose Sunderland as our base of operations back in 2016 because of the exciting, untapped potential the North East has to offer, from the enthusiastic and talented staff we have here to the thriving businesses there are to work with. We’ve seen our team grow here in Sunderland and we’re very excited about the potential that Scotland has to offer too.

“We love bringing great employees and employers together - it’s really at the heart of what we do - and we can’t wait to do just that in both Sunderland and Edinburgh going forward.”