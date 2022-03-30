The Rosedene, on Queen Alexandra Road in Sunderland, was awarded a three-out-of-five rating following an assessment on February 15, according to the Food Standards Agency website.

Hygiene ratings are awarded by inspectors from zero to five, with a three star rating meaning that “hygiene standards are generally satisfactory”.

Inspectors assess three key areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building as well as management of food safety.

The Rosedene was rated “generally satisfactory” for management of food safety and the cleanliness and condition of facilities, with hygienic food handling rated as “good”.

On the same day, inspectors visited the Bit Of Bully Cafe in Hetton, and gave the venue a score of four, which means that “hygiene standards are good".

Food safety officers rated hygienic food handling and the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building as “good” with the management of food safety rated as “generally satisfactory”.

