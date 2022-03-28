Hype That PR works with SMEs to build brand profile and increase organic visibility via targeted PR campaigns.

The PR firm has gone from strength to strength since launching and the positive news of growth and investment prompted the founder and managing director Claire Pickersgill to relocate.

She said: "The Commissioners Building really is a gem of a building and the refurb and restoration has lovingly kept the character of this historic building.

The Commissioners Building, Sunderland

"I'm delighted that I decided to set up base here, there really is a strong air of optimism in the business community about the growth and investment opportunities that are in the pipeline for Sunderland."

The building is made up of 51 office suites and a grand commissioners chamber, the office space, owned by Adavo Workspace, makes up part of the regeneration of Sunderland, aimed at attracting businesses to the city.

Mark Black, chief executive of Adavo Workspace, said: "The building was historically a hub of business activity and a source of substantial wealth for the city, so it's great to see that many years on it is proving to be a great place for local Sunderland companies to get off the ground, grow into the future Sunderland success stories and support the region's burgeoning economy."

Inside the Commissioners Building

Sharon Appleby, chief executive at Sunderland Business Improvement District (BID), added: “I'm delighted that Claire has decided to continue her business journey in Sunderland and bring her wealth of expertise of Sunderland and beyond to the forward-thinking B2B community that we have fostered."

