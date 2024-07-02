Sunderland PR Agency Secures £150k in Revenue before launch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This month marks the launch of Sunderland based One March, a new Digital PR agency aiming to transform the digital PR landscape. Founded by Seaburn born Jake Holyoak, an industry expert of over 12 years, One March promises a no-nonsense, results-driven approach to digital PR, delivering genuine ROI for businesses of all sizes.

With a career spanning across some of the world’s most prestigious brands including Michelin, Ralph Lauren, and GlaxoSmithKline, Jake brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success. His campaigns have not only made headlines but have also driven substantial growth for the metrics that matter most.

“One March is all about cutting through the noise and delivering what really matters – results,” says Jake. “Our clients won’t be bogged down with unnecessary meetings or flashy presentations. Instead, they can expect clear, data-driven strategies that elevate their brands and deliver tangible outcomes.”

Before its official launch, One March has already secured over £150k in confirmed revenue over the next 12 months alone, with clients locked into long-term contracts. Additionally, the pipeline for the next year is close to £1 million, with half of that coming from current clients eager to expand their campaigns.

One March also recently got awarded a grant from a Sunderland business panel, recognising the agency’s potential to significantly impact the local economy by attracting business and creating jobs in the area.

Jake is not interested in being just another agency chasing star-studded clients and hefty sums. He emphasises that One March is not about the money and attention, but about carrying a purpose and doing it with a smile.

This vision aligns with Jake’s commitment to meaningful work that transcends traditional PR. In line with this ethos, Jake is offering free services to a men’s mental health charity. Having faced his own battles and witnessed the devastating impact of suicide among men close to him, Jake is dedicated to making a difference. “This work is personal” Jake shares. “I’ve seen too many men suffer in silence. If I can use my skills to help even one person, it’s worth it. The charity is targeting some of the hardest hit areas for men’s mental health, Sunderland being one, so I couldn’t sit there and not try and get this brilliant charity the coverage it deserves”

The agency is set to serve a diverse range of industries, from global giants to local SMEs. Jake’s passion for turning seemingly ‘boring’ businesses into newsworthy stories sets One March apart. However, Jake is only taking clients who fully trust him and One March to deliver the services they’re paying for.