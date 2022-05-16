Moss Minerals is a new skincare range that uses natural sea moss in a range of moisturisers, serums and other skincare products.
It’s the brainchild of Sunderland mum Lisa Jackson who’d been looking for skincare solutions for her son.
"My son has eczema and I’d been looking for skincare products for him,” she explained. “I started making him things with turmeric and sea moss which really helped his skin.
"Soon, friends and family started asking me to make products for them and it went from there. I tried a few different things, applying it externally in products as well as in smoothies and people swear by it. It comes in a range of different varieties and is totally organic.”
Lisa went into business with Elaine Lowes, an aromatherapy and holistic practitioner, to launch Moss Minerals as a business.
She said: "All our products are 100% organic, with no parabens or chemicals. I also grow my own herbs which I infuse in the products."
Lisa says over the lockdowns, people began to focus more on healthcare.
"I think people’s views certainly changed in lockdown and they began looking into what’s in products and investing in their health.”
She added: “We’ve also launched shampoo and conditioner because a lot of people have been experiencing problems with their hair due to stress.”
Sea moss, a species of seaweed, is said to have a number of health benefits including thyroid and gut health, as well as overall immunity.