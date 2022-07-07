Sunderland mum launches anxiety-easing jewellery range to help others after experiencing strain of going through divorce

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelly Snook, 42, from Ryhope, launched Serenity Jewellery after separating from her husband and suffering from heightened anxiety due to going through a divorce.

The business sells jewellery focused on revealing stress and anxiety by being stretchy and playable, meaning it can be used to fidget with when feeling anxious.

Kelly, who is mum to two teenage boys, has been a long-time sufferer of anxiety, but found that it increased when going through her separation and divorce.

Kelly Snook, 42 and a range of products from Serenity Jewellery

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In order to combat the anxiety, Kelly thought making jewellery would be the perfect way to help herself and others as well as make some extra income to support her children.

She said: “When I first started going through my separation I was feeling very anxious and would go for walks along the beach to help with my mental health.

"I initially started making jewellery from sea glass then adapted that into a brand to help anxiety. Going through the divorce is really what gave me the courage and inspired me to start the business.

Kelly Snook, 42

“People with anxiety tend to fidget a lot and when in stressful situations pick at their skin or nails. Having something that is designed to be played with can help reduce the symptoms of anxiety.

"It can help take away from the thoughts in your head and I’ve found the jewellery has really helped people battling with their anxiety, including myself.

Serenity Jewellery sells a range of product types, from rings, bracelets, necklaces and anklets, all of which made from stretchy silver elastic and silver plates, making them perfect for fidgeting.

Since launching the business last month, Kelly has found success on social media, her website, craft fairs and TikTok and says she has been amazed by the support she’s received.

Product from Serenity Jewellery

She added: “So far it’s going really, really well. I’ve had so much interest on social media and at local craft fairs and it has really blown me away.”

In the future, Kelly said she would love to run the businesses from a shop but for now is focused on growing the venture and raising awareness of battling and dealing with anxiety.

Product from Serenity Jewellery